George “Fiji” laid to rest

More than 200 people gathered at the Vodafone Arena today to bid farewell to the late George Fiji Veikoso, while over 16,000 others joined the livestream on his official YouTube account.

Tributes poured in for the late artist, who was renowned not only in Fiji but internationally.

Musicians, family, and friends from near and far came together in the arena to give Fiji a proper send-off.

Speaking on behalf of the Vanua o Buretu in Tailevu, Anasa Matakiuva expressed pride in Fiji’s achievements.

He said Fiji carried his traditional role with him wherever he went, describing him as a traditional warrior.

Matakiuva added that, through this role, Fiji was a promoter of indigenous knowledge and culture.

Close friends and family spoke of Fiji’s loving and caring personality and how grounded he remained in his roots and faith in God.

Musician and close friend Lapi Mariner shared that despite his success, no one was truly aware of how humble Fiji was.

The entourage is now on its way to the Lovonilase Cemetery, his final resting place.

