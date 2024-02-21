GCC to appoint a chair

The Great Council of Chiefs will be appointing the council chair next Wednesday.

This is one of the agenda items highlighted by the Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu, to be discussed in the next meeting, apart from other agenda items.

The Bose Levu Vakaturaga will now be responsible for appointing a chairperson from its members who will hold office for three years and will be eligible for re-election.

Vasu further clarifies that the GCC will now be part of the decision-making process for iTaukei community-related issues and developments before it is taken to cabinet.

“Now that the GCC has reinstated all the decisions and issues about the welfare of iTaukei communities, they will be taken by the Ministry to the GCC for them to decide and taken to cabinet for further discussions, but all agenda items will go through the Boselevu Vakaturaga.”

The next GCC meeting is scheduled to take place on the 28th and 29th of this month in Pacific Harbor.

The meeting will be attended by the three representatives from the 14 provinces plus the island of Rotuma which will funded by the iTaukei Trust Fund.