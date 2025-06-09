GCC, President to meet on possible engagement with King Charles

The Great Council of Chiefs will meet with the Office of the President next week to discuss a possible official engagement with King Charles III.

GCC Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula says the meeting is part of efforts to re-strengthen the traditional ties between the Great Council of Chiefs and the British Monarchy.

He says this follows an initial discussion between President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu and King Charles during the President’s official visit to England last year.

Ratu Viliame says next week’s meeting will include the President’s Official Secretary, and will focus on clarifying the purpose of any proposed visit and what matters would be raised with the King.

Once that is agreed upon, he says the GCC will formally communicate with the Royal Household to confirm the engagement.

“We have to first clarify what is needed and what topics will be discussed with the King. Once that is confirmed, we will be able to finalise the GCC’s official visit, which will include the Tui Macuata.”

The GCC says restoring formal engagement with the British Monarchy is seen as a way of strengthening Fiji’s traditional and historical links with the Royal Family.

