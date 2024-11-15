GCC meeting costs $200,000, funded by iTaukei Trust Fund

The Great Council of Chiefs meeting this year has cost approximately $200,000.

Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula confirmed that the funding for the meeting was sourced through the Trust Fund, which supports the operations and initiatives of the Council.

Ratu Viliame acknowledged that while the costs were significant, the meeting’s expenses had been carefully managed.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s no secret that the meeting has cost us about $200,000, but we’re mindful of that. We’ve done the best we could, bringing resources from all over to make this meeting happen.”

One of the largest expenses has been the venue.

This year, the meeting was held at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, a choice that Ratu Viliame explained was made after careful consideration of the space and the needs of the Council.

“The venue we had in mind wasn’t really conducive to hosting the meeting and providing the necessary facilities for the Council. “That’s why we decided to hold it at GPH, where we could ensure comfort and adequate provisions.”

Looking ahead, Ratu Viliame shared that the next GCC meeting, scheduled for May, will be held at the newly built complex, which is expected to reduce some of the logistical costs, particularly regarding venue.

The meeting’s budget also reflects the importance of providing a proper environment for the deliberations of the GCC, which brings together paramount chiefs and provincial leaders to discuss key issues affecting iTaukei communities.