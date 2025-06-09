GCC convenes meeting today

The Great Council of Chiefs will convene its second official meeting for 2025 today at the GCC Complex in Draiba.

GCC Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula says the meeting will focus on the 2013 Constitution, emerging social issues, and equipping traditional leaders with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions for their communities.

Gender-based violence and other major social challenges will also be key items on the agenda.

Seruvakula says the GCC has made notable progress since its re-establishment in 2023, including the filling of vacant traditional titles, expanding educational support, and addressing persistent community-level issues.

He adds that plans are also in place to better protect iTaukei communities in the event of future pandemics, drawing lessons from the challenges faced during COVID-19.

The Chair also reiterated ongoing collaboration with Pacific regional leaders to strengthen discussions and decisions on issues affecting Indigenous peoples across the region.

