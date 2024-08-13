GCC Chair calls for grassroots approach to combat drug abuse

Great Council of Chiefs Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula, emphasizes that addressing issues like drug abuse at the village and provincial levels requires a comprehensive approach that starts at the grassroots.

He stresses the importance of education and community involvement, particularly the need for people to understand and take ownership of initiatives for them to be effective and sustainable.

According to Seruvakula, it’s not enough to rely solely on external support or incentives from the government; the people expected to implement these initiatives must be fully aware of their importance.

Article continues after advertisement

“The prison and the police are the end of the line. The family is where we need to start developing the children, beginning at school. Teachers and police can only do so much; it’s up to parents and all of us to contribute towards that,”

Seruvakula also highlights the challenge posed by drug abuse, describing it as a significant obstacle.

Real change must come from the community itself, with a collective effort to raise awareness, educate, and support each other in overcoming challenges like drug abuse.