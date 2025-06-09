GBV and poverty fueling rise in teenage pregnancies

Gender-based violence, child sexual abuse, and poverty are major contributing factors to rising teenage pregnancies.

In the first five months of this year, the Ministry of Health recorded 489 cases of teenage pregnancies.

Assistant Minister for Health, Penioni Ravunawa, says such cases affect a girl’s future, as they are often unable to complete their studies or fulfill their dreams.

He adds that many teen mothers are stigmatized by their communities, causing further shame and hardship.

“When a 13-year-old is identified as pregnant, it should trigger not just health care, but child protection, justice, and law enforcement action. Education and schools must not turn away young mothers. Instead, we must help them re-enroll, complete their education, and build a future.”

Ravunawa says that all ministries should work together on a National Framework to establish a Teenage Pregnancy Response Taskforce.

Minister for Health, Atonio Lalabalavu, says the government, churches, and families must collaborate to support youths.

The Ministry warns that teenage pregnancy increases the risk of HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases.

