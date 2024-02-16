Gavoka visits Navosa Central College

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Minister for Education Viliame Gavoka visited the Navosa Central College students and teachers after attending the historic groundbreaking ceremony that declared Keyasi a township in Navosa by the Prime Minister.

Gavoka says that Keyasi being upgraded to township will bring about a lot of benefits to the school, which caters to hundreds of children from the province.

He reminded students to make the most of their education.

The Deputy PM also reminded students that the future of Keyasi town is in their hands, so they must work hard and be agents of change.’

Gavoka reassured the students that the coalition government is committed to supporting accessibility to quality education.

The principal of Navosa Central College expressed gratitude towards the minister and his team for visiting the school despite their long journey.