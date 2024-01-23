Gavoka reveals informing PM about reinstatement of Council members

Education Minister Viliame Gavoka

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka confirms he had personally informed Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka about the reinstatement of four members to the Fiji National University Council by Education Minister Aseri Radrodro.

Speaking to the media at the Education Ministry Headquarters in Suva, Gavoka revealed that he discussed the Prime Minister’s directives with Radrodro who confirmed taking corrective action.

However, Rabuka dismissed Radrodro last week citing insubordination and disobedience to his directives.

The Prime Minister emphasized that due process was followed in Radrodro’s termination paralleling the earlier dismissal of the FNU Council’s chairperson and three members in May last year.

When questioned by the media about the timeline pointing out that the FNU Council members were reinstated in September, Gavoka was vague in response.

“That’s what I was saying, I assumed that we knew that they were reinstated. That is where I see the issue here. That should have been communicated to the PM there and then. Yeah because things were corrected but it did not get to him at the time it was done.”

He did, however, admit to having written a letter to the PM in December informing him of the FNU Council’s reinstatement.

FBC News has sent questions to Rabuka but is yet to receive a response.

Gavoka, now serving as the Tourism and Education Minister stressed the importance of a fully functional executive.

He insisted that leaving a Minister’s post vacant, especially one overseeing children’s well-being and education is unacceptable.

Gavoka adds that political issues will be handled through standard procedural channels.