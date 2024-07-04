Gavoka emphasizes urgency of tourism sector investment

Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka stresses the pivotal role of investments in the tourism sector, particularly in expanding hotel capacity to meet escalating demand.

Speaking at the AHICE Fiji Investment in Tourism Summit currently underway in Nadi, Gavoka emphasizes the pressing need for fresh investments in hospitality infrastructure.

He says as demand surges, so does the necessity for new investments, whether in 5-star brands, boutique establishments, or community-based initiatives.

Highlighting Fiji’s openness to both domestic and international investments, the Tourism Minister reiterates the nation’s welcoming stance towards fostering growth across various tourism segments.

Notably, Gavoka pinpoints Vanua Levu as a focal point for future development initiatives.

He says that while significant investments are unfolding in and around Viti Levu, it’s crucial that attention is also directed towards the north.

He outlines a proactive strategy with an initial commitment of US$200 million over the next decade aimed at enhancing essential services and bolstering infrastructure.

This initiative, he explains, aims to create an enabling environment for robust private sector investments.