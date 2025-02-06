FWCC welcomes new police chief

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu (left), FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali. [Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre is looking forward to meeting with the new Police Chief soon to discuss continuing challenges women face.

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali says they welcome Rusiate Tudravu’s immediate priorities of improving services to the people and addressing serious issues within the Force.

Ali hopes the Commissioner will operate with the same open-door policy that has allowed the improvement in their working relationship in the past.

She says in his previous acting role Tudravu did not shy away from asking for help from service providers like FWCC.

Ali adds Tudravu always openly acknowledged that constructive criticism from service providers who act as “external auditors” of the Police will contribute to the improvement of services.

FWCC is focused on supporting the Force to develop best practice in responding to violence against women, girls and children in order to improve services and processes when responding to survivors.