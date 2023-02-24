Justice has been served: Ali

The late Professor Brij Lal, FWCC Coordinator and human rights activist Shamima Ali. [Source: Supplied]

Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator and human rights activist Shamima Ali has welcomed the family of the late Professor Brij Lal into the country.

Ali extended her condolences to the late historian’s wife, Doctor Padma Lal and the family and says they have come under circumstances that no one would have wished.

She says FWCC had strongly condemned the FijiFirst Government for denying Professor Brij Lal’s basic decency and human rights.

Article continues after advertisement



Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad and the late Professor Brij Lal’s family members.

Ali adds that former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum have shamed all Fijians.

She also congratulated and thanked the Coalition Government for reversing the ‘draconian decision’ as one of its first decisions it took when it came into power, giving justice to the late Professor Lal and his family.

Ali says that the road ahead is very long yet the people of Fiji and the government can work together to heal the many wounds inflicted over the last 16 years and ensure that it is not repeated.

Meanwhile, FBC News has sent questions to Fiji First General Secretary and former AG, Sayed-Khaiyum for a response.

Related Story:

He’s still with me and he is finally home: Dr Padma Lal

Late professor Brij Lal’s ashes to be interred in Labasa