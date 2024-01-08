FWCC notes positive shift in domestic violence reporting

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali

The Fiji Women Crisis Center has noted a lot of improvements in terms of the reporting of domestic violence.

This has been highlighted by FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali.

Ali says when the center was established no one was talking about domestic violence and women’s issues.

However she adds that now have noted positive changes in their 40 years of operations and women are reporting cases of violence and they are also prioritizing educated.

“We have bought it on everybody’s agenda and that is just so important all the laws that you see domestic violence act, the crimes act, the rape laws around that defilement and so on so if we look at all of that, we have led that charge.”

She adds the center has not done a comparative study to ascertain the trend of the domestic violence cases in Fiji.