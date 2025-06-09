FWCC launches 16 Days of Activism

[Source: Fiji Women’s Rights Movement/ Facebook]

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre will launch its 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence today, beginning with a march from the Suva Flea Market to Sukuna Park at 9am.

FWCC Counsellor Lavenia Tuitabu says similar awareness programs will also take place across all their centres nationwide.

This year’s campaign focuses on ending impunity, calling out the forgiveness and leniency often extended to perpetrators because of their status in the community or within the household.

Tuitabu says women and girls must move away from the mindset of excusing or forgiving offenders, particularly in cases involving girls.

She warns that such attitudes send the wrong message to younger generations.

She stresses that in most cases, perpetrators are people close to the victim, and these incidents are frequently brushed aside because of relationships or community influence.

Tuitabu is urging women and girls to turn up in numbers today, noting that empowerment and awareness booths will be available, along with opportunities to take part in activities throughout the 16-day campaign, which runs until December 15.

