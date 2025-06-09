Funeral for George “FIJI” Veikoso set for Tuesday

The family of the late George “FIJI” Veikoso has confirmed that his funeral service will be held next Tuesday at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Loved by many across the Pacific and beyond, the service will be a moment for family, friends, and the wider community to come together in love and remembrance for the life of the celebrated musician.

Entry to the arena stands will open at 7:30 a.m, with guests asked to be seated by 8:15 a.m. Ground floor seating will be reserved for family and close friends only.

The funeral procession will travel along Laucala Bay Road at around 8 a.m., arriving at the arena by 8:30 a.m. The service will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the burial, where Veikoso will be laid to rest among his ancestors.

In a statement, the family expressed their heartfelt thanks for the outpouring of love, support, and tributes during this difficult time, saying these have brought comfort as they prepare to farewell their beloved “Poji.”

They say his spirit will live on through every song, story, and memory shared.







