Funding to empower resource owners

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs has provided significant funding to help resource owners realize the full potential of their resources in an effort to improve community development.

The handover ceremony, officiated by Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu, saw over 90 resource owners receiving the much-awaited financial aid.

The Minister underscored the government’s dedication to assisting landowners in utilizing their land for their individual and collective growth.

Article continues after advertisement

Vasu says the Ministry will continue to provide incentives that promote resource owners’ empowerment and sustainable development.

The Minister is optimistic that the Ministry can continue to assist resource owners in making use of their own resources for economic development.