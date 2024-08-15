Fulton College signs MOU with businesses

Fulton Adventist University College has taken a significant step in bridging the gap between academia and industry by signing an MOU with three prominent businesses today.

Head of Business Department, Anil Singh says this strategic move is designed to enhance industry student attachment arrangements, providing a structured and beneficial experience for students while meeting the needs of participating companies.

The MOU was officially signed with R.C. Manubhai, Top Designs, and Go Global PTE Limited.

Singh says this collaboration will allow students from Fulton Adventist University College to engage in practical, real-world learning experiences with these leading firms.

He says under this agreement, the businesses and the university will work closely to outline clear objectives and learning outcomes for students, ensuring that their industry attachments are aligned with both educational goals and professional expectations.

“And the major reason why we signed this MOU is because we want to work together with the industries. Industries, have a need of employees now and then and sometimes we are not able to know the need in the marketing.”

According to Singh, the college has now successfully established agreements with six industries, providing students with valuable exposure across various fields.

R.C Manubhai Group Chief Executive, Uppiliappan Gopalan says they fully trust Fulton College because they have been engaging with the students that are coming out of the institution for the last couple of years.

He says they could see the commitment and passion in them, and it is indeed the DNA of the company.

Top Designs Director Mohammad Riyaz says it’s a win-win situation for both organizations as they get students from them on a six-week attachment basis.