Fuel prices rise while LPG costs drops from tomorrow

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has released new regulated fuel and LPG prices that will take effect from midnight tonight.

Under the new pricing structure, the retail prices of unleaded petrol, premix, kerosene and diesel will increase, while Liquefied Petroleum Gas prices will decrease.

Motor spirit will rise by four cents to $2.61 per litre, while premix will also increase by four cents to $2.45 per litre.

Diesel will go up by eight cents to $2.35 per litre, and kerosene, which is VAT exempt, will increase by nine cents to $1.86 per litre.

In contrast, consumers will see some relief in LPG prices as the price of a 4.5kg LPG cylinder will decrease by 29 cents to $13.33, while the 12kg cylinder will drop by 78 cents to $35.55.

Bulk LPG prices will fall by six cents per kilogram to $2.74, and autogas will decrease by four cents to $1.88 per litre.

The FCCC says fuel and LPG price reviews in Fiji follow a one-month lag period.

As a result, prices for January 2026 are based on refined fuel and butane imports made by fuel and LPG companies in November 2025.

The FCCC said the increases in fuel prices for January are primarily due to these factors, based on November imports assessed under the least-cost supplier methodology.

The FCCC will continue to monitor global market trends to ensure fuel prices remain fair and reasonable for Fijian consumers.

