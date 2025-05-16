FTU raises alarm on teacher safety and burnout

General Secretary Muniappa Goundar. [Photo Credit: Parliament of Fiji]

The Fiji Teachers Union is calling for urgent action to address increasing violence, stress, and safety concerns affecting teachers in schools.

General Secretary Muniappa Goundar told the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs the situation is worsening.

He claims bullying is prevalent and teachers are often harmed in school environments.

Goundar states that many teachers feel they are not adequately protected.

“I’ve got cases where teachers were slapped in public transport that happened this year. A kindergarten teacher was slapped by a primary school student in a public bus. A student assaults the teacher in the school compound. So, what are we doing? That has to be included in this Work Care Bill.”

Goundar stresses the importance of including these risks in the Work Care Bill to ensure teachers feel safe and supported.

He also highlights the need for a proper support system, including timely claims processing, relocation support for affected teachers, and compensation for injuries or mental stress related to their work.

Goundar says some teachers suffer from voice strain, hypertension, and back injuries due to long hours on their feet, and these should be recognized as occupational issues.

The FTU is calling for a Teacher Protection Policy, alongside the existing Child Protection Policy, to ensure educators are safe and supported in their roles.

