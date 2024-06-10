FTI Touristik insolvency un-affects Fiji bookings

FTI Touristik GmbH, a major European tour operator, filed for insolvency despite a travel booking surge in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.

However, Windrose Finest Travel GmbH and the Flugboerse travel agencies remain unaffected.

Notably, there are currently no German guests booked through FTI Touristik in Fiji, as all bookings were handled by ATS Pacific, which has decided to cancel all future reservations.

Tourism Fiji in its weekly update says if anyone has made bookings through ATS Pacific with FTI Touristik that have not been cancelled, can contact ATS Pacific directly.

Tourism Fiji’s European team sympathizes with FTI Touristik staff but clarifies that the company’s insolvency is an internal matter, unrelated to current consumer sentiment or travel bookings.