FTA supports Kuruleca’s reassignment

The Fijian Teachers Association now voices its support for the recent reassignment of Selina Kuruleca, the Permanent Secretary for Education, citing unmet expectations for key reforms within the education sector.

Speaking to FBC News, FTA President Netani Druavesi expresses disappointment, noting that initial collaboration with Kuruleca shows promise but gradually falls short of the association’s aspirations.

He outlines the association’s growing concerns over Kuruleca’s approach, particularly in facilitating transparent negotiations and fostering a collaborative atmosphere in discussions.

“We find it hard, especially on negotiations, coming onto the meetings together, coming to conclusions together. And teachers are complaining; our members, not only FTA members, all the teachers, FTU members, they are complaining.”

Druavesi emphasizes that the FTA has been requesting a review of both the school curriculum and the overall education system, but Kuruleca fails to consider those requests.

He highlights the FTA’s priority of advocating for teachers’ interests and believes that the recent decision to reassign Kuruleca aligns with this goal.

The FTA believes that change must happen for the interest of the teachers and the education system as a whole.