FTA concerned over drivers safety

The Fiji Taxi Association is deeply concerned over the safety of its members following the tragic death of a 33-year-old driver.

General Secretary Ashwin Lal says the drivers are operating in fear, as this is the third such incident where a taxi driver has been allegedly murdered.

Lal says the body of the taxi driver from Korovou, Tavua, was found this morning at around seven .

Lal has highlighted that they are open for discussion with the Fiji Police Force to ensure the safety of the drivers.

He adds that it is disheartening to see families losing their loved ones.

Lal confirms that the taxi was found abandoned near the Dokanaisuva Police Post yesterday morning.

Meanwhile, Police confirms a body was recovered in Maqalevu Tavua, but have not released the identity.