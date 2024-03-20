FSC an NSI signs MOU

[File Photo]

The Sugar Industry Ministry, the Fiji Sugar Corporation, and the National Sugar Institute of Kanpur, India today signed a memorandum of understanding.

Minister Charan Jeath Singh acknowledged the support provided by the Indian Government.

Singh says his ministry is grateful for the various financial and technical assistance already provided to Fiji’s sugar sector and the continued support by India in the development of the industry.

The Ministry of Sugar Industry and industry stakeholders have established strong associations with India’s sugar research institutions, especially, the

Article continues after advertisement

Vasantdada Sugar Institute in Pune, Sugar Breeding Centre, Coimbatore, ICAR-Indian Institute of Sugarcane Research, Lucknow and National Sugar Institute, Kanpur.

He adds that they intend to benefit from the advanced research and technology and learn from industry experts, through the National Institute and FSC.