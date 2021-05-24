FRA urges Fijians to remain vigilant

As the heavy rain continues in most parts of the country, there is a risk of further flooding.

Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad is advising the public to remain vigilant and not to drive through floodwaters.

All Main Supply Routes in the Central Division are open.

Kumar says the unsealed MSR in the Eastern Division is open, however, motorists are urged to drive to the conditions.



Ba town

He adds the FRA is closely monitoring floodwaters in the Western Division.

Kumar says with high tide at 1pm they are expecting closures on some sections of Queens Road.

Currently, 4×4 restrictions are imposed for Nadi Back Road, Sabeto Flats, and Saweni Top near University Fiji.



The Nadi backroad

Due to flooding, Kings Road is closed at Yaladro flat and Tagitagi.

4×4 restrictions are imposed at Korovou flat in Tavua and Rakiraki Bridge flat.

All MSR in the Northern Division is accessible from Labasa Town towards Savusavu Town, Nabouwalu Town through Nabouwalu Road and Wainikoro Government Station towards Wainikoro Road (North of Labasa).

MSR on Taveuni and Rabi are serviceable.

Kumar says with several roads flooded, it is making them impassable at this stage.

Fijians are reminded that if they must travel they must plan ahead, take the time to know the risk in their area, be on high alert for flooding and the possibility of rock falls, landslide and debris on the roadway.

Kumar says parents and guardians must supervise their children, especially those who are living close to rivers and streams.