FRA urged to present data before final Nadi layout

As the two way traffic layout trial for Nadi Town continues beyond its original deadline, calls are intensifying to prioritize data collection.

A stakeholder consultation was held today in relation to the layout which has been on trial since December.

A participant Sahil Solanki urged the Fiji Roads Authority to conduct a comprehensive traffic data analysis before making any permanent decisions about the recent road layout trial in Nadi Town.

“So by what percentage has the travel time improved or has it gone worse? There should be some sort of numbers that you guys have must have played with.”

Some taxi drivers however praised the new system for easing specific congestion points.

Fiji Roads Authority General Manager Delivery Joseva Sautu acknowledged these issues but insisted that more data collection is underway.

“We are planning to do another set of trials this week from Wednesday to Saturday because there will be a lot of movements leading up to the school holidays and we’ll share the data again through the council and the stakeholders after we get them.”

Sautu stresses that the final traffic layout will be refined based on the feedback gathered during this session.

The authority reiterated its commitment to improving traffic flow, safety, and accessibility in Nadi Town for all stakeholders.

