FRA to upgrade Rewa Bridge

Final asphalting works on the Rewa Bridge will take place tonight, requiring temporary lane closures.

The Fiji Roads Authority says the Nausori-bound lane will be paved from 8pm to 5am tomorrow.

Both Nausori-bound lanes between Lelean and Wainibokasi roundabouts will close to allow safe use of machinery.

Suva-bound lanes will stay open with traffic controllers and signs guiding motorists.

FRA said the works were delayed after poor weather affected asphalting in November last year.

The Authority adds the project depends on weather and may be rescheduled if conditions worsen.

Motorists are urged to plan ahead, be patient, and follow traffic instructions.

FRA said the upgrades would make the bridge safer and provide a smoother drive.

