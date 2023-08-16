FRA to carry out construction work in Kasavu

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/ Facebook]

The Wainawi Bridge, Kasavu will be closed from this Sunday to allow for construction works.

The Fiji Roads Authority says the bridge closure is to allow for the concrete works on the bridge joints due to the 50/50 spilt construction.

Motorists have been advised to use Bautikina Road as an alternate route.

Article continues after advertisement



[LinkedIn]

It says road closure advisory signs have been posted in advance of the closure period and motorists are requested to plan their travel accordingly.

The bridge will remain closed until Monday.