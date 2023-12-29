FRA completes work on six bridges

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/ Facebook]

The Fiji Roads Authority has completed work on six bridges around the country which were part of the critical bridges replacement program.

The Bulu Bridge near Sigatoka, Korovou Bridge on Kings Road, Tavua, Matewale Bridge in Keyasi, Tavualevu Bridge, Tavua, Velovelo Bridge near Lautoka, and Yaqara Bridge on Kings Road, Rakiraki, are now accessible to the public.

Meanwhile, the FRA is working on the Waidalice Bridge on Kings Road, Korovou, which is expected to be completed by early 2025.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/ Facebook]

The Authority is also working on the Vuniyasi Bridge near Nadi, which is expected to be completed by February 2024.

The FRA is also carrying out minor works at Wainawi Bridge on Kings Road, Nausori, which are expected to be completed by the end of December.

According to the authority, the projects have engaged close to 200 local staff, and most of the materials were sourced from local hardware.

The FRA aims to build resilient infrastructure that improves access to essential services and facilities.