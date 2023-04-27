FPRA proposes fees for nightclubs

FPRA chairman Eremasi Tamanaisau

The Fiji Performing Rights Association has put forward a proposal to introduce fees for entry to nightclubs in a bid to filter out troublemakers and those without the means to pay.

FPRA chairman Eremasi Tamanaisau says the move will help to eliminate unruly elements from the clubs and create a safer environment for patrons.

Tamanaisau states that many of the troublemakers and pickpockets who cause problems in nightclubs are street kids and loiterers who manage to gain entry due to the lack of admission fees.

Article continues after advertisement

The proposed fees would help to ensure that those entering the clubs have the means to pay and are less likely to cause trouble.

FPRA’s proposal has been met with mixed reactions, with some supporting the move as a necessary measure to improve safety in nightclubs, while others have raised concerns about the potential impact on the industry.