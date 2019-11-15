Four MOE staff suspended after complains of child abuse

The Ministry of Education has immediately suspended four staff including the Acting Head of School of a prominent Government School today upon receiving complains of child abuse.

Minister Rosy Akbar says Heads of Schools and teachers have been reminded on numerous occasions that the Ministry will neither condone nor tolerate any breach of the Civil Servants Code of Conduct and MEHA Policies.

She adds the Ministry has disciplinary measures in place and will institute without hesitation disciplinary action against all officers found in breach of the Civil Servants Code of Conduct and MEHA Policies.

The Minister adds investigation will continue while the four remain suspended.

Akbar highlights that as custodians of all children in schools it is paramount that children’s safety and wellbeing remains a priority for all Heads of Schools and teachers.

Minister Akbar warns all staff that the Ministry has no place for officers who inflict harm and subject children to inhumane and degrading treatment in schools.