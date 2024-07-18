Four admitted following separate road accidents

Four people have been hospitalized following two separate road accidents along the Kings Highway in Ba.

According to police, a taxi driven by a 33-year-old man allegedly veered off the road along the King’s Highway at Natunuku, Ba yesterday afternoon.

As a result, the driver and his seven-year-old daughter sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital

Around the same time on Tuesday afternoon, a bus carrying 15 passengers allegedly veered off the road at Taravau, Ba along the King’s Highway.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu says all the passengers with the driver were treated at Ba Aspen Hospital with injuries.

ACP Driu says the passengers were traveling from Lautoka to Suva when the driver allegedly lost control of the bus and as a result, it veered off the road and landed in a drain.

14 people including the 24-year-old bus driver were treated and sent home, while a couple remain admitted for observation.

The drivers in both incidents are yet to be questioned