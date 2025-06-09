Foul smelling drains hit Nabua businesses and market vendors

A long standing drainage and sanitation issue near the Nabua bus stop is disrupting local businesses and market vendors, with foul smells and frequent flooding affecting daily operations and health.

Vendors and workers say the smell is coming from nearby drains and becomes worse during wet weather.

Retail employee Elisha Dayal says floodwater from the drain often enters their shop during heavy rain, disrupting business and raising health concerns.

Article continues after advertisement

“Not only us but all the shops been going through that, not only us all the shops around here in Nabua are going through the smells and the drain damage during heavy rain.”

Market vendor Vutaieli Tokalaulevu says the smell has grown stronger over time and is now unbearable.

“The drain seems to be causing the smell, when it is windy that’s when the smell really reaches right inside the market and it reaches right where we are sitting and it gets even worse when it rains.”

Another affected resident says the smell reaches inside the market and lingers for long periods.

“The smell is very strong, we cannot face the smell when it comes out so it’s either they have to check the drainage, they have to go and check the sewage, whatever buildings are facing all this and I do not know when they will come down to have a look at that.”

Those affected say complaints to the Suva City Council have gone unanswered.

They are now calling for urgent action to fix the drainage system and address the sanitation problem affecting livelihoods and public health.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.