CID Headquarters in Toorak, Suva

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho are back at the Criminal Investigation Department headquarters.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime, Mesake Waqa confirms the two are being questioned in relation to an allegation of abuse of office.

Police are expected to release more details later today.

Stay with us for more developments.