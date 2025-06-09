Former PM and Qiliho granted bail

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho.

An immediate stop departure has been imposed on former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho.

The immediate stop departure was issued by Suva Magistrate, Yogesh Prasad, this afternoon.

The two are charged with one count each of inciting mutiny.

It is alleged that between January 1st and July 31st 2023, Bainimarama, while around Suva, sent Viber messages to Brigadier General Manoa Driuvakamaka Gadai in an attempt to incite him to take over command and overthrow the authority of the Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Ro Jone Kalouniwai.

It is alleged that during this period, Bainimarama and Qiliho jointly spoke to Lieutenant Colonel Atunaisa Vakatale, Colonel Aseri Rokoura, Colonel Viliame Draunibaka, and others, who were senior officers of the RFMF, in their joint attempt to incite the three officers and others to unlawfully arrest and take over the authority of the RFMF Commander.

State Counsel John Rabuku sought time to furnish a full set of disclosures and did not object to bail.

However, he did ask for strict bail conditions.

Rabuku also informed the court that this is an indictable offense and the allegations date back to 2023.

Bainimarama and Qiliho elected a Magistrates Court trial.

The two have been released on bail with two sureties.

They have been ordered not to reoffend and not to interfere with prosecution witnesses either in person or through an agent.

They have also been released on a $5000 non-cash bail bond each.

The matter has been adjourned to March 5th.

