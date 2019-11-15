Former Housekeeping attendant shares Independence Day memories

The atmosphere in most corners of the country lit up a few months ahead of Fiji’s Independence Day.

Among the excited Fijians were workers from the Grand Pacific Hotel who were directed to polish their services from greeting protocols, front desk operations and dining area to room services.

Arieta Salusalu a former Housekeeping attendant at GPH says it was a different atmosphere in the lead-up to Fiji’s historic day.

“I think four months before the historic date, we’re told by Mr Hunts who was our Manager at the time that his Royal Highness Prince Charles will spend a night or two at GPH.”

She was among the thousands who became emotional when Fiji entered its new chapter.

“Well, thousands of Fijians from right across Fiji flocked Suva to witness or be part of the parade, traditional ceremonial occasion and to even wave or meet Prince Charles. I was overwhelmed to see the full traditional ceremony accorded to his Royal Highness and it’s rare to see such ceremonial events today.”

The bubbly Salusalu says they were being continuously reminded to ensure Prince Charles’s visit was a memorable one.

Soon to be 75, Salusalu is grateful she played an active role in one of the historic events for Fiji.