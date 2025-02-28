Former Fisheries Minister acquitted

[File Photo - Former Minister for Fisheries Kalaveti Ravu]

Former Minister for Fisheries Kalaveti Ravu charged with abuse of office has been acquitted.

The Suva Magistrates court allowed the defence application of no case to answer and acquitted him.

Former Fisheries Regional Manager North, Tekata Toaisi who was charged with abetting abuse of office has also been acquitted.

The court found that there was no relevant and admissible evidence on the element of the Arbitrary Act.

In this matter, it was alleged that between July 25th and August 31st, 2023, Ravu interfered in an investigation by the Ministry of Forestry into the illegal trade of banned species of beache-de-mer.

