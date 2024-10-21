Former Fijian resident dies in boat accident

[Source: NZ Herald]

Former Fiji citizen Bimal Parma Samy has died after his boat capsized in Auckland, New Zealand’s Manukau Harbour yesterday.

The 52-year-old Māngere East resident Samy died in the incident at around 9am yesterday.

The father-of-four is being described as a helpful man.

Samy who left Fiji for New Zealand over 20 years ago has three daughters and one son all in their mid to late 20s.

Manukau Police says six other people involved in the incident were recovered from the water and were treated by ambulance staff.

The Coastguard Waiuku says several nearby boaties responded without hesitation, helping to recover seven people from the water.

Volunteers from Coastguard Waiuku met the assisting vessels at Little Huia to provide first aid and check the wellbeing of those rescued.