Former court officer sentenced to 25 months for fraud

The Suva Magistrates Court has sentenced former Court officer, Isoa Matanitobua, to 25 months’ imprisonment after he was found guilty of five counts of giving false information to a public servant and five counts of general dishonesty causing a loss.

Between January 5th 2015 and September 8th, 2016, Matanitobua submitted false information to the Land Transport Authority regarding payment of Traffic Infringement Notice fines for five individuals.

He received payments from the individuals but failed to issue receipts or record the transactions, later preparing and signing letters falsely confirming the fines had been paid.

Resident Magistrate Shelyn Kiran stated that Matanitobua knowingly issued the false letters to retain payments while enabling the individuals to renew their driver’s licences.

She added that no verification was conducted before the letters were issued.

Matanitobua applied for a non-conviction under Section 16(1) of the Sentencing and Penalties Act 2009, but the application was rejected.

Magistrate Kiran noted the seriousness of the offending, the mishandling of public funds, and the fact that the offences were not merely technical breaches of the law.

He was sentenced to 25 months’ imprisonment on each count, to be served concurrently, and has 28 days to lodge an appeal.

