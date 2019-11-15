Former CEO of USP TAFE offers to drop law suit

The former Chief Executive of the University of the South Pacific Technical and Further Education has offered to cease his legal action against his termination.

Dr Hasmukh Lal has taken USP to court arguing that his dismissal by Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia was against procedures and did not allow him natural justice.

Dr Lal has since written to the USP Council directly, offering to withdraw the case if the USP agrees to independently investigate his termination.

He is also seeking full payment of all dues since his dismissal in May and all contractual obligations of USP.

In his letter, Dr Lal reveals that the University’s legal counsel had earlier contacted his lawyers to settle the matter outside court.

The former USP executive has told the USP Council that he is willing to discontinue his case if there is an independent investigation and that he will accept whatever decision is made.