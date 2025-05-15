Force under scrutiny over rogue officer

The Fiji Police Force has acknowledged that not all officers are upholding the standards expected of them, as it works to maintain public confidence in the face of internal misconduct.

Head of Planning and Research, ACP Aporosa Lutunauga, confirms that some officers continue to compromise the integrity of the force, but emphasizes that strict internal mechanisms are in place to deal with them.

ACP Lutunauga states that ongoing values-based training and professional development workshops are being conducted at all levels of the organization.

“We have a chaplaincy office which adds value to the work and takes on spiritual enhancement programs to ensure that our police officers remain apolitical and independent from any authority, rather than the constitution in which they serve.”

ACP Lutunauga emphasizes that protecting institutional integrity is critical to public trust, especially at a time when law enforcement agencies are under increased scrutiny.

