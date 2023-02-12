Foot crossing project eases burden

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Around 500 Fijians living in Wainivakasoso and Navutu, Nasoata in Lautoka now have better access to public transportation following the commissioning of foot crossing project.

Minister for Rural Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka says people faced difficulties in accessing the normal routes to carry out their daily chores such as going to sell their produce, going to school and shops.

He says villagers are overjoyed and life has become much easier for them following the commissioning of the project.

“It has given them so much happiness that these access points have been constructed because it makes their life so much easier, without it, they have to go quite a long way to get access to public transportation and just go to the shop.”



He adds that more than $50,000 has been spent on the project.



Ditoka says the project was initiated by the previous government.



He adds that more work will be carried out in the Western division including water projects.