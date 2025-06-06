Food safety crisis tied to license gaps

The Health Ministry has raised concerns over widespread non-compliance in the food sector.

Health officials said most food businesses including mobile vendors operated without the correct licenses.

Some held the wrong type of license, while others had none due to confusion over the application process.

Article continues after advertisement

Cakaudrove Sub-division Health Inspector Asena Wati said many operators were unaware of the legal requirements.

“Applicants not being able to register or not having the right information to register, registering the wrong license ID, and applicants that come from rural areas that still can’t register online. So without registration, we can’t proceed with licensing.”

Wati said the online application system may have contributed to the problem.

She warned that this non-compliance posed a risk to public health.

Wati said more people had shown interest in setting up food businesses in Vanua Levu due to a growing economy and ongoing awareness efforts.

She said most of these businesses had already been operating but were unsure how to register and get licensed.

World Food Safety Day was marked at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.