Focus remains on providing affordable housing

The Ministry of Housing along with Housing Authority of Fiji, and Public Rental Board are ramping up efforts to boost affordable housing.

The authorities are working on new developments and expanding rental property options.

Minister Maciu Nalumisa says discussions with banks are underway to reduce interest rates and offer more flexible home loan options.

“The Housing Authority is working to maximize the yield from key projects and plans to develop more houses, not just land, to increase the availability of affordable homes for the people of Fiji.”

PRB General Manager Timoci Naleba says priority will be given to sitting tenants when rental flats are converted into homeownership opportunities.

Naleba says that PRB is focusing on Greenfield Developments to accelerate construction and reduce costs.