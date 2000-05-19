FNU stand firm on drug-free campus policy

[Source: Fiji National University/ Facebook]

Vice-Chancellor of the Fiji National University, Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba, says the institution is stepping up efforts to maintain a drug-free learning environment, as cases continue to rise nationwide.

She says FNU is committed to keeping its campuses safe and supportive not just for learning, but for personal growth and wellbeing.

The University is launching a week-long awareness campaign next month to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, featuring seminars, peer support programs, and counselling.

FNU’s UniClinic and College of Medicine will also run weekly support clinics for students and staff dealing with drug and alcohol issues.

General Practitioner Dr. Henry Waqa says the goal is to build a culture of care and responsibility.

“Together, we aim to foster a culture of care, responsibility, and resilience, ensuring that everyone at FNU has access to the information and resources they need to thrive in a drug-free environment.”



FNU is also planning a survey across all campuses to better understand student and staff attitudes towards drugs.

Counsellor Kantha Mani says support is available, and students are encouraged to seek help.

“We’re here to support anyone struggling, and we will ensure referrals are made respectfully and confidentially.”

FNU is calling on its entire community to uphold its Drug, Alcohol, Kava, and Tobacco Policy and help build a healthy learning space for all.

