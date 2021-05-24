Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
FNU receives funding to aid Fiji in COVID-19 response efforts|15-year-old among COVID fatalities|COVID-19 cases continues to grow in the Western Division|Test positivity at 32%|Vaccination numbers continue to increase|Don’t peddle lies: Dr Waqainabete|Vaccination drive-through to begin in Labasa today|Western Division enters mitigation phase|Ministry explores vaccine options for children|Complaints filed against two doctors|No jab, no entry rule to be enforced soon|Student dies in hospital after falling from a coconut tree|Police to change approach to COVID operations|Government committed to prioritizing child healthcare|Fiji’s COVID-19 cases remain at a high with 11 more new deaths|Ten COVID-19 patients in critical condition|Fijians eligible for vaccination after completing 14 days of isolation|Surgical team’s heroic effort saves life|NZ Doctor praises local medical workers|Controlling crowds at funerals becomes challenging|Market vendors urged to get vaccinated|New Zealand continues to support Fiji during COVID crisis|SIDS COP26 attendance in limbo|There is no cure for COVID-19|NZ donates 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

FNU receives funding to aid Fiji in COVID-19 response efforts

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
August 6, 2021 10:25 am

The Fiji National University receives a grant of $FJD4.4M from the Australia Government.

This is granted to the College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences to fund Learning & Teaching (L&T) and Research responses to COVID-19 for Fiji and the Pacific.

FNU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Toby Wilkinson says the grant was timely for the College given its history of providing learning, teaching and research in medicine and its lead role in providing support and training to medical personnel in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

The Dean CMNHS, Dr William May, says Australia was committed to Fiji and the Pacific.

Meanwhile Australian High Commissioner, John Feakes confirms that Australia will support its Pacific neighbors to recover from this pandemic.

This grant will enhance learning at the College through state of the art digital technology and virtual platforms, allow research to inform COVID-19 vaccination studies, NCDs in Fiji, and COVID-19 situational analysis for Health Care Workers in Fiji and the Pacific.

It will support the establishment of the Pacific Observatory – a real-time health data and information repository based at the Fiji Institute of Pacific Health Research (FIPHR), CMNHS.

Funding from the Australian Government will also support the FNU CMNHS and Fiji Ministry of Health to conduct research on COVID-19 vaccines’ impact in Fiji; in collaboration with the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI) in Melbourne and other research institutions in Australia and New Zealand.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.