FNU Foundation receives $10,000 boost

[Source: Supplied]

The FNU Foundation received a boost of $10,000, which will benefit underprivileged students and support education-focused initiatives at the University.

This has been made possible through the donation from the Chinese Embassy in Fiji.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba says the donation is part of the university’s broader efforts to address educational inequality and support student wellbeing through targeted initiatives.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Supplied]

These include scholarship programmes, the Coffee Forward Initiative, and basic needs support such as the Veilomani Closet and Food Pantry.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian adds that the donation reflects China’s commitment to supporting education in Fiji and acknowledges the strong enthusiasm Fijian students have for learning.



[Source: Supplied]

He also states that the donation coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Fiji, adding that such collaborations help strengthen bilateral ties and promote long-term cooperation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.