FNU connects remote communities to higher education

The Fiji National University has successfully hosted its first-ever roadshow in Somosomo, Taveuni, marking another milestone in its mission to deliver quality higher education and Technical and Vocational Education and Training to every corner of the country.

The roadshow is part of FNU’s ongoing commitment to bringing its services directly to the doorsteps of Fijians living in rural, remote, and maritime communities across the nation.

Maria Tonina Manabua was among the first to arrive at the roadshow venue, having traveled early in the morning from Villamaria Settlement in Bouma.

“I am so excited to go home with my offer letter to pursue a Bachelor of Education at FNU. I waited for the FNU team from early morning because I did not want to miss this opportunity to study with the best.”

Soro Vakagone also expressed excitement about the next chapter of her academic journey after receiving her offer, describing the moment as both rewarding and inspiring.

“It was a really good feeling to receive my offer letter, and I will be studying for a Bachelor of Education this year.”

Students across the country have praised the FNU Roadshow, noting that it provides a valuable opportunity to ask questions and clarify any concerns about studying at the University.

