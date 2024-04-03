FNPF’s education withdrawal to cover laptop assistance

[File Photo]

The Fiji National Provident Fund members can now acquire laptops through the existing Education Withdrawal Benefit.

This comes into effect from the 15th of this month and applies to higher education studies.

To access the laptop assistance, members must have a sufficient general account balance and meet other requirements under the partial education withdrawal grounds.

This assistance was phased out in 2009 due to abuse, however, Fund Executive Viliame Vodonaivalu says controls have now been implemented to minimize the risks.

Vodonaivalu says the assistance was timely, as the Fund had received much feedback from members to reactivate it.

He stresses that this is one way the Fund can include laptop assistance, as not all parents can afford to equip their loved ones with additional educational tools to support their studies.

Furthermore, the Fund recognized the emerging need to venture into online platforms for businesses and learning, as evidenced during the COVID-19 pandemic.