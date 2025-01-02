FNPF rolls out transfer of entitlement savings

The Fiji National Provident Fund is set to offer its members greater financial flexibility with the introduction of the Transfer of Savings on Entitlement.

This new product is now available to FNPF members.

This feature allows members reaching entitlement events such as retirement to transfer a portion of their entitlement payouts or benefits to another FNPF member’s account including nominated beneficiaries.

FNPF’s Chief Executive Officer Viliame Vodonaivalu said the product was made possible by recent amendments to the FNPF Act 2011.

It now allow members to delegate all or part of their entitlement payouts under specific conditions.

Vodonaivalu explained that the new offering is designed to address the diverse financial needs of members, providing them with the ability to support loved ones or adjust their savings strategy in response to life’s uncertainties.

He said this transfer option represents a step toward offering members greater flexibility and control over their retirement savings.

Vodonaivalu stated that the product acknowledges the unique financial situations of each member and provides them with the ability to support others or diversify their savings when it matters most.

The Transfer of Savings on Entitlement is part of FNPF’s ongoing efforts to adapt to the changing needs of its members.

It enhances financial security and provides an avenue for more inclusive support in times of medical incapacitation, death or other personal circumstances.