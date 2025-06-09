FNPF explores new investment opportunities in the North

The Fiji National Provident Fund is exploring potential development projects in the Northern Division as part of efforts to diversify its investment portfolio.

Chief Investment Officer Naibuka Saune confirmed this during the FNPF Annual Member Forum held in Labasa.

Saune says the Fund is actively seeking investment opportunities that will strengthen returns while delivering long-term benefits to members in the North.

Article continues after advertisement

“We also have some of our team members here who will be staying for a few more days to explore some of the sites we have here in the North. It is assured that we are looking at ways the Fund can actively participate, through structured approaches and guided investments that deliver broad-based benefits equally among our members.”

His comments were in response to a question raised by pensioner Mohammed Nazeem, who urged the Fund to consider more direct investment in the Northern Division.

Nazeem says increased FNPF investment in the North could stimulate economic growth and create greater returns for members in the region.

Saune stressed that while diversification is being pursued, the Fund remains committed to safeguarding members’ contributions.

FNPF Chief Executive Viliame Vodonaivalu highlighted that the Fund already supports national development through investments in major institutions including Telecom Fiji Limited, Vodafone Fiji, Bank of South Pacific and Home Finance Company.

Hundreds of members gathered at the Labasa Civic Centre for the annual forum, where updates were provided on fund performance and future investment strategies.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.